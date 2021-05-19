Brie Larson Reportedly Wants $20 Million To Join Star Wars

Brie Larson feels destined to join the Star Wars franchise one day, if only for a combination of how much she clearly wants to be involved in it and how often the rumor mill mentions her name as part of its daily churn.

The actress unsuccessfully auditioned for a role in The Force Awakens, but now that she’s an Academy Award winner with a billion-dollar blockbuster hit under her belt, she probably doesn’t have to audition for much anymore, if anything. Larson regularly voices her fandom whether it’s in interviews or on social media as well, and Kevin Feige’s in-development movie set in a galaxy far, far away has been touted as a destination more than once.

Now, a new rumor is claiming that the 31 year-old is asking for $20 million to join the long-running sci-fi saga, but there’s no sort of additional information about whether that’s a lump sum or spread out over a multi-film contract, or even what the projects would be, so it’s probably best to take this one with a pinch of salt for the time being.

In any case, Larson earned $5 million for Captain Marvel, and that number has probably around doubled for upcoming sequel The Marvels, so it would be a bold, risky and some would say boneheaded move on the part of either the star or her representatives to ask for a payday twice as large as anything she’s received so far in her entire career to show up in a property that she’s always wanted to be a part of.

In fact, being a fan probably tends to make talent more willing to sign on at the lower end of the pay scale than make unrealistic demands, but $20 million would also be the most money Lucasfilm have ever given anyone not named Harrison Ford to join a Star Wars movie, so we’ll just have to see how this one plays out.