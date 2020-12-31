Brie Larson Reportedly Set To Direct And Star In 3 Netflix Movies

There’s a very vocal minority on the internet who can’t seem to reconcile themselves with the fact that Brie Larson is here to stay as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel, and they were no doubt dismayed to hear that she’d turned down the role three times before finally relenting and signing on to play Carol Danvers.

The 90s-set origin story isn’t the best movie in the MCU by any means, but it did race to over a billion dollars at the box office to become the highest-grossing film in history with a female lead front and center in all the promotional and marketing materials, and now that Iron Man and Captain America out of the picture, Captain Marvel is expected to take command of the next iteration of the Avengers.

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Larson has done pretty well for herself, then, landing a plum gig as part of the world’s biggest franchise to go with a bulging trophy cabinet that contains an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and an Emmy, which isn’t a bad haul for someone who only turned 31 a couple of months ago. The Kong: Skull Island star also moved behind the camera recently, producing and directing 2017 Netflix dramedy Unicorn Store, which received solid reviews from critics and holds a decent Rotten Tomatoes score of 64% to indicate that she has a future as a filmmaker.

In fact, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Brie Larson has signed a deal with the streaming giant to star in and direct three original features, although he offers no further details on what they may be. The actress has never been shy about her desires to keep broadening her horizons, though, and she was even floated as a potential candidate to helm Captain Marvel 2 before Nia DaCosta signed on. As such, this wouldn’t be a surprising development in the slightest.