Captain Marvel 2 May Feature Some Dead MCU Characters

As much as a certain section of fans won’t like to hear it, Brie Larson isn’t going anywhere as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel, with the character only set to play an even bigger role in the franchise throughout Phase Four and beyond.

Not only is Carol Danvers widely expected to inherit the position vacated by the retired Steve Rogers and assume leadership of the Avengers, but she’ll also be positioned as one of the leading faces of the entire MCU and play a pivotal role in expanding the cosmic side of the mythology. Furthermore, Captain Marvel 2 may have only recently been awarded an official release date, but there’s already plenty of rumors doing the rounds about the potential direction of the sequel.

With the origin story out of the way, the follow-up is free to go in all guns blazing from the very first minute, and the present-day setting will no doubt create even more connective tissue between the intricately-plotted series of superhero adventures. While it isn’t going to take place decades in the past like the first movie, we’ve now heard that the pic will nonetheless involve several flashbacks that could see the returns of some MCU characters that are no longer with us.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Disney were working on live-action remakes of both Robin Hood and Bambi months before the Mouse House announced either of them – Captain Marvel 2 will feature flashbacks set between the events of Infinity War and Endgame that will follow Carol on her missions defending the far reaches of the galaxy.

Of course, having these scenes set in the five-year time gap means that recently-deceased characters could potentially show up for cameo appearances. In fact, we’re told that Black Widow will indeed have a cameo in one of the flashbacks, but beyond that, it’s unclear who else we might see. In any case, let’s just hope Marvel maintains a delicate balancing act between fan service, honoring the events of Endgame and allowing Carol’s story to drive the events of Captain Marvel 2.