Carnage Will Reportedly Return In Future Movies After Venom 2

Carnage will finally come to the big screen in next year’s Venom 2. Woody Harrelson debuted as Cletus Kasady in the post-credits scene of 2018’s Venom, though the bonding of the serial killer and the symbiote was held off until the sequel. The good news though is that once he gets here, Carnage isn’t going anywhere, as we’re hearing that Sony has big plans for the villain beyond just the one movie.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us months ago that J.J. Abrams had been offered a Superman and/or Green Lantern movie, which Variety confirmed this week – say that Carnage is set to return for multiple films following V2. We Got This Covered has been informed that he’s definitely due to stick around for Venom 3, as well as several other projects set in the SUMC (Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters) after that. The news that Kasady will come back for the third movie makes sense, too, as it’s previously been reported that it’ll adapt the “Maximum Carnage” comic book arc.

Just as in the source material, we’re hearing that the adaptation will feature Venom teaming up with Spider-Man to take on Carnage. This would mean that fans shouldn’t expect Tom Holland to show up as the wall-crawler in Venom 2, at least not in a prominent capacity, as the studio plans to hold off that big draw for the closer to the trilogy. But apparently, this won’t see the final defeat of Carnage, either, if he’s going to turn up in future films.

Circling back to the upcoming sequel though, and shooting is already underway in England, with Andy Serkis replacing Ruben Fleischer as director. Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams are back as Eddie Brock and Anne Weying, respectively, and alongside Harrelson’s Carnage, Shriek will fill the role of secondary antagonist.

Be sue to catch Venom 2 when it slithers into cinemas from October 2nd, 2020.