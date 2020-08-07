It: Chapter Two Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Weasel In Deadpool 4

Given that the character is famous for his self-awareness, penchant for breaking the fourth wall and irreverent sense of humor, it seems likely that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool will comment on his new surroundings whenever the highly-anticipated third installment of the Merc with a Mouth’s solo franchise eventually gets in front of cameras.

In fact, we previously heard that Deadpool is set to be the only person who knows that they’re being rebooted under a different studio, which would both fit the character’s personality and go a long way to explaining some of the many narrative problems that could arise from parachuting such a well-known face into a franchise that’s existed with its own set of rules for over a decade.

Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin are rumored to be the only members of Deadpool’s supporting cast from his previous life as a Fox property that will be joining him in jumping ship to the MCU, as they’re reportedly returning as Domino and Cable, respectively. But we also might get a few more familiar characters showing up. It just won’t be the same actors from the Fox films who play them.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones that told us John Wick: Chapter 5 is happening and Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, both of which were true – several Fox roles will very likely be recast. One of them will be Vanessa, with Marvel eyeing A-list actresses for the part, and another will be Weasel. And though no actor has been chosen just yet, we’re told that the studio are eyeing It: Chapter Two‘s Bill Hader for the job.

Of course, T.J. Miller played the comic relief sidekick in Fox’s two Deadpool outings, but Marvel want nothing to do with him now after the 39 year-old has faced a series of misconduct allegations in recent years. From what we understand, the studio reportedly don’t plan on introducing their own Weasel until the fourth installment in the series, so they’ve still got time to cast him. And make no mistake about it, roping in Bill Hader would both be a huge upgrade and another warmly-welcomed addition to the MCU’s ever-expanding roster.