Chris Evans Rumored To Return As Human Torch In Doctor Strange 2

Before he was Captain America, Chris Evans was the Human Torch in Fox’s original Fantastic Four movies and, to be honest, he was probably the best thing about them, too, portraying an authentic version of playboy superhero Johnny Storm. Evans has been asked before if he’d ever be up for reprising his role in the MCU, and the actor has admitted that he wouldn’t rule it out. And now, with the multiverse being cracked wide open in Phase 4, it’s looking like this could become a reality in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Last month, it was reported that Evans was in the midst of signing a new deal with Marvel Studios to appear in a supporting role in a bunch of upcoming movies. One of these was assumed to be Doctor Strange 2, with further rumors pointing to him playing an evil HYDRA Cap from another universe. Giant Freakin Robot is now sharing that additional intel says Evans will fill two parts in Sam Raimi’s sequel, as alongside HYDRA Cap, he’ll be returning as Human Torch.

This goes hand in hand with GFR’s separate report that Marvel wants Jessica Alba back as Invisible Woman in the same film. At this stage, the outlet hasn’t heard anything suggesting this, but they speculate that these cameos could mean that Ioan Gruffudd and Michael Chiklis could also be involved as Mr. Fantastic and The Thing. Maybe even Julian McMahon (already part of the MCU as Jonah in Hulu’s Runaways) will return as Doctor Doom, too.

Alternatively, there’s only room for so many familiar faces, and the two Storm siblings stopping by would be exciting enough as it is. After all, fans would lose it seeing Evans playing both Steve Rogers and Johnny in one project. Which is exactly something he once said he’d like to do. This might’ve seemed too far-fetched to be true not so long ago, but with WandaVision‘s latest episode featuring a wild, multiversal cameo, all bets are off.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is shooting now in the UK and is due out next March – but will Chris Evans be a part of it? Time will tell.