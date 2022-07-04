Comic book readers rattle off the iconic storylines they don’t want to see in the MCU

To paraphrase Pirates of the Caribbean villain Captain Barbossa, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always viewed the comic book source material as guidelines, rather than actual rules.

Plenty of movies, TV shows, scenes, moments, and references have been plucked straight from the printed page, but we haven’t seen a 100 percent genuinely faithful adaptation of an iconic storyline. That’s not to say it would be a better idea to do so, when Kevin Feige’s unmatched success rate has proven his mix-and-match approach to be the best way of bringing Marvel Comics into live-action.

A voluminous amount of iconic arcs have been utilized to a certain extent in the MCU, with almost everyone operating under the impression that Secret Wars is next, but fans on Reddit are having the exact opposite discussion by listing the stories they absolutely do not want to see tackled by Marvel Studios under any circumstances.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe is used to kick off the conversation, but we’d be very surprised if such a violent, outlandish, and potentially polarizing tale would even be considered, although the introduction of the multiverse means it definitely can’t be ruled out by any stretch.

The general consensus also seems to indicate that nobody wants anything to do with clones or the Spider-Man Clone Saga, while a lot of the chatter revolves around Doctor Doom in particular, with the consensus determining that he deserves to be given the full-fledged Thanos-level threat treatment, instead of being constricted entirely be his ties to the Fantastic Four.

At the end of the day, Feige will continue doing what he does best, with the company’s chief creative officer always keeping his ear to the ground and sending audiences home happy, so we’d be shocked if he were to rock the boat to any great degree moving forward.