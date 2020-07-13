Disney Plus Announces 5 New Movies And TV Shows For September

Disney Plus is adding to its library all the time. The rest of July has a number of great new titles on the way, plus August promises to deliver many popular movies as well. Let’s skip ahead to the future, though, and look at what’s to come on the streaming service in September.

Obviously, at this early stage, the list is a little on the sparse side, but there will be plenty more titles announced closer to the time. As it stands, however, there are a few major new additions coming to the site that fans will want to check out when they arrive.

To begin with, the first day of the month brings 2017’s Cinderella live-action remake, starring Lily James as the titular rags-to-riches heroine and Richard Madden as her beloved Prince Charming – or Prince Kit, as he’s called in this version. Also featuring Cate Blanchett and Helena Bonham Carter in scene-stealing roles, Kenneth Branagh’s movie is one of the better received of the studio’s recent retellings.

For more, you can check out the full list of new titles coming to D+ in September below:

September 1st Cinderella (2017) September 4th The Wolverine Muppets Tonight (Episode 6) September 11th Christopher Robin September 18th DisneyNature Oceans

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Wolverine That Every Fan Should See 1 of 29

Click to skip























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see above, on September 4th we’ll get at least two new titles. As part of the service’s Summer Movie Nights schedule, 2013’s The Wolverine will be made available to stream as just one of many X-Men movies inherited from Fox that’s being added to Disney Plus this summer. X-Men: Days of Future Past, which directly followed on from this one, just popped up on the site last week. Meanwhile, that day also brings the season finale of Muppets Now, which premieres in a couple of weeks.

On the 14th, 2018’s Christopher Robin drops on D+. The charming family film gives Winnie the Pooh the Hook treatment and checks in on Ewan McGregor’s Robin as a boring, stuffy adult, before he rediscovers his childhood friends and learns what’s most important in his life. A few days later, 2010 nature documentary DisneyNature Oceans will likewise be added.

Tell us, though, what have you been watching on Disney Plus lately and what are looking forward to checking out? Join the conversation in the comments section down below.