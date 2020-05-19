Star Wars Actress Reportedly Eyed To Play Tracer In Overwatch Live-Action Movie

Games industry giant Activision Blizzard is eagerly exploring the prospect of bringing another of its major properties to the big screen, it would seem.

Unlike Universal’s live-action adaptation of the high fantasy Warcraft franchise, however, this particular project belongs firmly in the realm of science fiction. Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said a Resident Evil 4 remake is in development and Ahsoka Tano will appear in The Mandalorian season 2, both of which were correct – say that fiercely competitive shooter Overwatch is likely next-in-line to get a cinematic adventure, with one actor already being eyed to play a key character. Best known for portraying Rey in Disney’s Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, Daisy Ridley is reportedly the top choice to play Lena Oxton or, as most know her, Tracer.

In what’s assuredly no coincidence, both Ridley and Tracer hail from London, England and with the latter noted as having a thick British accent in the game, it’s hardly surprising that the filmmakers would seek out an individual with that same recognizable twang associated with residents of the country’s capital. It’s worth noting, too, that the pair are almost identical in age and even look somewhat similar facially.

Overwatch Gallery 1 of 66

Click to skip

































































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A perfect fit? We certainly think so, though it remains to be seen if the casting choice ever comes to pass. As of writing, it’s unknown whether Ridley has even been approached to audition for the role or, for that matter, if she’d be interested. We’re also unable to confirm which studio this project is housed at. Sony’s a potential candidate, but with Universal already having ties to Activision Blizzard, it too, is a possibility.

What we have learned, however, is that much like Warcraft, Overwatch would be a hybrid of live-action and CGI performances, with characters such as Winston, Bastion and other non-human combatants dictating the latter’s necessity. We’ll be sure to share any further development with you as and when they come but in the meantime, let us know who you’d like to see star in an Overwatch movie (and which hero you’d like to see them play) in the usual place below!