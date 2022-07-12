‘Daredevil’ star dares to voice his love for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

In a surprise twist, it’s become cool to hate Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel fans went into Taika Waititi’s second superhero flick expecting to go crazy over it, but as it happens the Ragnarok sequel has earned both underwhelming reviews from critics and the ire of frustrated fans. But at least the film has one powerful MCU figure on its side — the one and only Kingpin, Vincent D’Onofrio.

The Daredevil star has made his own views on Love and Thunder clear on Twitter. Retweeting Waititi’s thank-you message to those who helped land Thor 4 a massive opening weekend haul, D’Onofrio wrote, “This, this film right here. I love it.”

This, this film right here.

I love it. https://t.co/JvSxXkPu5p — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 12, 2022

The MCU community always likes it when Marvel stars keep up to date with the studio’s output that they aren’t actively involved in, and D’Onofrio genuinely seems to be a fan of superhero content all-round, regardless of the Marvel/DC divide. He’s previously praised HBO Max’s Peacemaker series, for example.

Although, obviously, the Wilson Fisk actor has cause to suck up to the House of Ideas now that he’s back in the Marvel game full-time; it was just recently confirmed that D’Onofrio will be back as Kingpin in Echo, following his surprise return in last year’s Hawkeye. He’ll be joined once again by old enemy Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, himself fresh off a Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo, marking the first time the duo have shared the screen since Netflix cancelled DD.

D’Onofrio’s MCU return, while exciting, has been limited to the small screen so far, but given the guy’s admiration for Marvel’s films, hopefully he’ll land himself a cameo as Kingpin somewhere — maybe in Thor 5, if this tweet gets him in Taika’s good books. In the meantime, Echo — starring Alaqua Cox as Fisk’s rebel niece Maya Lopez — is currently filming ahead of its streaming release sometime in 2023.

Thor: Love and Thunder is playing in theaters now.