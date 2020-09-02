David Arquette Teases That Nobody Will Be Safe In Scream 5

The movie might have been delayed from an unspecified date next year to January 2022, but pre-production on Scream 5 is hardly slowing down. The Boys star Jack Quaid recently became the latest name to board the ensemble, joining fellow newcomers Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera as the fresh faces to be terrorized by Ghostface alongside franchise veterans David Arquette and Courtney Cox.

There’s still no word on whether or not Neve Campbell will sign on the dotted line to complete the set and reunite the trio that first appeared together in Wes Craven’s postmodern classic almost a quarter of a century ago, but Arquette has reiterated numerous times how important the actress has always been to the series.

In fact, pretty much all of the information surrounding Scream 5 has come from Arquette, which might have something to do with the fact that he’s promoting a documentary that covers his return to the world of professional wrestling. The 48 year-old recently dropped another hint about the possible direction of the latest outing, indicating that it might follow the well-worn path of knocking off some of the bigger names in the cast to make it clear to the audience that anything is possible.

“Oh, you never know. Everyone should always be worried. It’s a very scary horror film. Who knows what can happen. But I’d like to see them all survive. I love that they’ve all survived this long.”

Long-awaited sequels to popular franchises have never been shy about killing off some of their legacy players to shock viewers and generate a bit of uncertainty, so there’s no guarantees that Arquette and Cox will make it to the end credits. After all, Scream 5 is hoping to act as a fitting tribute to the late Wes Craven, and subverting the tropes and expectations of the horror genre would definitely be in keeping with the precedent set by the director of the first four movies.