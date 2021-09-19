DC Fans Freaking Out Over New Look At The Batman
Fans have been patiently biding their time waiting for another look at The Batman, with over twelve months having passed since Matt Reeves dropped a surprise trailer with just weeks of shooting in the can. We’re getting a new full-length promo at next month’s DC FanDome, but that simply isn’t soon enough for a lot of people.
Seeing as yesterday was Batman Day, Reeves took it upon himself to share an image from the editing suite where he’s hammering the Dark Knight’s latest reboot into shape. Taking pride of place was a shot of Robert Pattinson’s title hero firing his trusty grappling gun, and as you can see below, that was more than enough to sent the internet into meltdown.
Admittedly, some of the reactions are a little on the hyperbolic side when we’re talking about a deliberately blurry and out of focus frame that places Batman in the background, but folks will take whatever they can get. Reeves first called action in January 2020, and the movie isn’t coming to theaters until March of next year, so it’s understandable why the fanbase will latch onto even the merest snippet when they’ve been starved of information for so long.
If this is how social media is responding to a single image, then you can only imagine what’s going to happen when DC FanDome rolls around in a few weeks to deliver a trailer. Hype and anticipation for The Batman continues to rise, and it’ll reach fever pitch long before March 4th, 2022.