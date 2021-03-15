DCEU Fans Already Celebrating The Success Of Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League doesn’t arrive on HBO Max until Thursday, but the social media embargo was lifted yesterday and the reviews have started pouring in, with the general consensus being overwhelmingly positive so far. It was always guaranteed to be vastly superior to Joss Whedon’s maligned theatrical edition, the only real question was how high it could fly.

With over 100 reviews in the bag and counting on Rotten Tomatoes, Justice League is currently sitting on a very respectable 75%, and you can guarantee the audience score is going to be much higher given how heavily invested fans have been in the project since it first shifted from being an online pipe dream to becoming a reality.

We’ll have our own review up later in the week, but for now, it appears as though the majority of Twitter users to have seen the Snyder Cut can’t get enough of it. Even though the four-hour running time could test the less discerning of subscribers, the reactions have been enthusiastic enough that they should still be able to win over the doubters, and you can check out what folks are saying down below.

Notice how many of these social reactions for #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague say they watched it multiple times? It's for a reason. #SnyderCut — ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) March 15, 2021

If you don't believe that #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a totally different movie by comparison to the theatrical version, you are wrong. I would estimate maybe 25% of theatrical (the best parts) were shot by Zack. Maybe 12% of the Snyder Cut is stuff you might have seen before. pic.twitter.com/7ESlNHPIsL — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 14, 2021

Guys — I have seen the #SnyderCut…and it’s a masterpiece.@ZackSnyder paints an incredible canvas that will break your heart and put it back together again. The runtime — which blows by like it’s nothing — allows backstories, team’s assembly and action to flow effortlessly. pic.twitter.com/o7f29JUAlN — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) March 14, 2021

Snyder’s Justice League is one of the best superhero movies ever made. The long awaited cut lives up to the hype & feels unlike anything we’ve seen in this universe before. Each character is fully realized & gets their moment to shine & kick some ass. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/d8uEQNFicV — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) March 14, 2021

1/3

Some people say this #SnyderCut debacle is Zack Snyder's redemption story.

It's not.

He's always been good to his fans & people who works with him likes him.

He's the one who's wronged by smart-arse "film bloggers" via the media & the studio he worked with. — Ano Lives in A Society (@BewareAno) March 15, 2021

Even the “negative” #SnyderCut reviews are positive. You guys actually got the “Best Case Scenario.” Unreal. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/w0fAxCMGLE — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 14, 2021

For people worried that 4 hours is "too long" – my 6 year and 4 year olds made it through the movie once last night and once today with no problems – just saying 🤷🏽‍♀️#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut — Allie Brooks (@SuperHiveDC) March 15, 2021

Every single thing about Zack Snyder's Justice League is better than the theatrical cut. pic.twitter.com/lRX2O9AOeI — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) March 14, 2021

A little comment/“review”: Just when I thought BvS was the best Batman version… ZSJL slaps me in the face and makes me fall in love even MORE with Batfleck! Holy crap! What a Batman and what a BRUCE WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! @BenAffleck 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Batfleck #batman #BruceWayne #snydercut — Lis.Wonder (@LisWonder1) March 15, 2021

Finally, I can already comment on #Snydercut and just say 3 things: 1- What a fantastic movie #SnyderCut #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut 2- 4 hours is not enough😆, because you always want more. 3- We need JL2@hbomax #SnyderCut #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut — Anderson Sardinha (@AndersondoRosri) March 15, 2021

WOW! Zack Snyder's Justice League has me completely blown away! Gives characters & plot so much more meaning. Longer length allows everything to be fleshed out like it truly deserves. Ray Fisher brings such heart to Cyborg! Superman! Darkseid! Batman! That ending! 😍 #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/pDj8okFxaw — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 15, 2021

#SnyderCut was a blast, I nutted, shitted and cried for 4 hours straight and then for the next 3 hours after it ended. It took me the rest of the day to clean/recover, but it was more than worth it. If WB doesn’t do 2 more Snyder JL films, I will most likely go insane. 21.4/10 pic.twitter.com/G2Wc9LFSRS — 🃏johnny🃏 (@heeeresjohnnyyy) March 15, 2021

Naturally, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse has already been trending around the world, even though the filmmaker has admitted that the all-new Justice League isn’t official DCEU canon, while neither he nor Warner Bros. have any plans for a sequel. That isn’t going to stop the fanbase, though, who will be buoyed by the belief that they’re directly responsible for the Snyder Cut’s very existence, and will be keen to try and make lightning strike twice. It’s a minor miracle that things even reached this point, and at least Justice League looks to deliver exactly what the people have been demanding for the last three and a half years regardless of what happens next.