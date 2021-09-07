Disney Isn’t Writing Off A Sequel To The Little Mermaid

When news broke in 2016 that a live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid was to be made, fans were ecstatic at the mere idea of it. While it’s been a long journey to get there, the movie is set to release in the near future with Halle Bailey to star as Ariel.

So the idea of a sequel might feel a little ‘far-off’ especially since The Little Mermaid hasn’t even been given an official release date yet, but it’s not an idea Disney is taking off of the table. The DisInsider revealed today that a ‘production grid’ making the way around Disney has a sequel to the film listed on it.

It’s important to note that just because it’s on the grid, doesn’t mean it’s anything more than an idea at all. The DisInsider states that nothing has been greenlit and that a decision isn’t likely to be made before Disney can see how well the live-action The Little Mermaid does when it’s released.

So what exactly could a sequel to The Little Mermaid hold? The possibilities are truly endless.

The live-action version of the story will obviously hold its own magic while telling a tale similar to the beloved story many of us grew up with. Ariel and Prince Eric get their happily ever after and the pair couldn’t be more suited for one another. Of course, they did deal with that whole Ariel signing her voice away and Eric almost marrying Vanessa/Ursula thing, but that’s neither here nor there.

A sequel to the movie could hold answers to the questions of what comes next for the couple and fans would love to see it. The truth is, we’ll be waiting a little while longer to find out what the live-action film holds and what opportunities there are for more.

The Little Mermaid’s live-action has no official premiere date, but we’re all hoping it’s coming soon.