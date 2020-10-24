Disney Reportedly Now Considering An Alita: Battle Angel Sequel

The simple fact is that if Alita: Battle Angel made enough money to warrant a sequel, it would have been given the green light by now, especially with Disney in control of the rights. The Mouse House love nothing better than a money-spinning franchise, and if they saw any sort of marketable potential in the blockbuster sci-fi, then it stands to reason they’d have rushed a second movie into development.

Even though the fanbase was only big enough to push Alita just past the $400 million mark at the box office, they’ve certainly been a vocal bunch on social media. There’ve been all sorts of campaigns launched in an effort to try and alert Disney to the fact that there’s a built-in audience, but so far, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Fan-backed movements hardly ever yield any sort of success, of course, and the Snyder Cut of Justice League will likely be viewed as an exception rather than the movie that opened the floodgates, despite there being some seriously dedicated Alita aficionados out there. However, rumors have cropped up every now and again that the studio could be considering the possibility of diving back into the Alita universe, either through a feature film or TV show. And they refuse to die down.

In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that there might be something in the works in regards to a follow-up, which may have to do with Disney admitting that streaming is going to be their main focus going forward. He doesn’t know if it’ll be a movie or TV series at this point, but he says that there’s a chance that we might see more from the franchise, which kind of makes sense. After all, the Mouse House can’t rely on Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever, and Alita: Battle Angel is the kind of all-ages fantasy that boasts enough action and dense mythology to appeal to virtually every demographic.