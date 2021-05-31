Disney Reportedly Developing Live-Action Emperor’s New Groove Remake

The production line of Disney live-action remakes is going to trundle on for a very long time to come when you combine the sheer depth and volume of the animated back catalogue with over $9 billion in box office takings. The advent of the Mouse House’s streaming service has only increased the number of retreads and reimaginings in the works, with the upcoming schedule more jam packed than ever before.

Cruella was only released on Friday, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid, David Lowery’s Peter Pan & Wendy and Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio are all shooting as we speak, while Barry Jenkins’ follow-up to The Lion King is expected to get underway before the end of the year, and producers Joe and Anthony Russo are in the process of putting Hercules together behind the scenes.

Marc Webb, meanwhile, is still attached to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo has been tapped for The Sword in the Stone, Carlos López Estrada is tackling Robin Hood, and the list goes on and on. With that in mind, it shouldn’t be a surprise to hear that our sources – the same ones who told us Jon Favreau’s Lion King was getting a sequel long before it was confirmed – have informed us that The Emperor’s New Groove is next in line.

The 2000 original wasn’t a massive success after earning less than $170 million on a $100 million budget, but it’s long since become a firm favorite among Disney animation aficionados. The story of Kuzco and Pacha would be ripe for a live-action exploration, too, given the potential for a buddy road trip movie boasting some sweeping visuals and plenty of comedy, and considering the number of remakes in development already, it’s certainly a case of when, and not if, The Emperor’s New Groove 2.0 happens.