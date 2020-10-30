Disney Reportedly Wants To Keep Ghost Rider Movie PG-13

For a project that Marvel Studios seemingly weren’t interested in for a long time despite them getting the rights back in 2013, there’s been an awful lot of talk about the Ghost Rider reboot as of late. Much of that is no doubt due to the fact that Keanu Reeves has been heavily linked to the title role, and we all know how much the internet loves The Matrix star.

That being said, we’ve also heard whispers of Nicolas Cage staging an unlikely return as Johnny Blaze via some multiverse-related shenanigans, while there’s been word of Alejandra Jones making the jump from the pages of Marvel Comics to the big screen as well to bring us a female incarnation of the Spirit of Vengeance.

Suffice it to say, the studio has big plans for Ghost Rider, but unfortunately, they may not turn out quite how the fans are hoping. And that’s because we’re hearing that while there is a movie in the works for the Blaze version of the antihero, Disney apparently wants to keep it PG-13.

New Fan Art Shows How Keanu Reeves Could Look As The MCU's Ghost Rider 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano would be in The Mandalorian and the Fast & Furious franchise is headed to space – Kevin Feige and his team are pushing for an R-rating, but the Disney bosses aren’t too keen on heading in that direction. That doesn’t mean we won’t be getting any R-rated MCU movies, and it doesn’t mean that Johnny Blaze’s big screen debut will for sure remain in the PG-13 realm, but from what we understand, there’s currently some infighting going on with this particular project, as the Mouse House want it to appeal to a wider audience.

What this means for Deadpool, Blade and some of the other more mature heroes under the company’s roof, that we don’t know. Again, our intel only pertains to the Ghost Rider movie and while Feige will certainly put up a good battle to keep it R-rated, it remains to be seen if his bosses will let him get his way or if we’ll end up with a watered down version of the character.