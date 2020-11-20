Disney Reportedly Plans To Bring Sigourney Weaver Back For New Alien Movie

Sigourney Weaver hasn’t played Ellen Ripley for 23 years, but in the interim, speculation about a potential return to the Alien franchise has reared its head on a regular basis. One of the most famous characters in the history of science fiction, Ripley became the defining role of Weaver’s distinguished career and landed her the first of her three Academy Award nominations thanks to her work in James Cameron’s Aliens in 1986.

Her final outing as Ripley in Resurrection was a major disappointment, though, that brought her tenure to an underwhelming conclusion, and the 71 year-old has had to watch from the sidelines as the Xenomorphs continued to leave behind a wildly inconsistent cinematic legacy in the Alien vs. Predator duology and Ridley Scott’s prequels Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

Of course, we know that District 9 director Neill Blomkamp spent years developing a fifth canonical Alien movie that would have brought back both Ripley and Michael Biehn’s Hicks and ignored the third and fourth installments to serve as a direct sequel to Aliens, but when Scott expressed an interest in returning to the franchise, Fox opted to stick with the tried and trusted veteran, leaving Blomkamp’s project to collapse.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that rights holders Disney want to bring Weaver back for a new Alien movie, which comes hot on the heels of his report that Ridley Scott was developing another entry in the series that wouldn’t be connected to either Prometheus or Covenant. No further details were offered by the tipster, meaning that it isn’t clear whether this is the same project or not, but fans would no doubt be pretty skeptical at the idea of a Disney-backed Alien, even if it ends up involving Weaver in some form.