Disney Reportedly Wants To Push Black Widow To 2021

After six months of virtual inactivity, there are finally signs of life at the box office after Christopher Nolan’s Tenet raced to almost $150 million globally in less than two weeks, making it comfortably the biggest hit of the year since the Coronavirus pandemic began. That hasn’t stopped the rest of Hollywood from getting cold feet, though, with many studios removing their major projects from the calendar and sending them to 2021 instead.

The next blockbuster scheduled for a wide release is Wonder Woman 1984 on the first weekend of October, and it’ll be interesting to see how it fares, unless of course Warner Bros. change their minds once again. Then, five weeks after that, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow is penciled in to hit theaters, although there’ve been rumors that Disney could be waiting to see how Mulan does as a streaming exclusive before deciding whether or not to give Natasha Romanoff’s solo outing a similar treatment.

However, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones that told us The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be pushed back before it was confirmed, and that Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in The Flash – that some of the higher-ups at Disney want Phase Four’s first installment moved back to 2021 until the worst of the pandemic is over. According to our intel, this isn’t a guarantee by any means, but the studio will be closely watching the box office figures over the next couple of months – especially in regards to what happens with Tenet – before making a final decision.

Of course, if Black Widow ends up getting delayed until 2021, that could cause another reshuffle of the rest of the MCU’s upcoming output, and spell especially bad news for those hoping that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would arrive before the end of the year. But right now, we’re told it’s a possibility that remains very much on the table as the Mouse House keeps a close eye on what happens at the box office.