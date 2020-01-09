Disney Reportedly Wants To Remake The Black Hole

While all of our attention might currently be focused on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney reportedly has its eyes on rebooting another one of its intergalactic features. According to our sources – the same ones who told us an Aladdin sequel was in the works and that Ace Ventura 3 is in early development, both of which have since been confirmed – the studio is intent on remaking The Black Hole.

The 1979 space opera featured an all-star cast that consisted of Maximilian Schell, Robert Forster, Joseph Bottoms, Yvette Mimieux, Anthony Perkins, Ernest Borgnine, Roddy McDowall and Slim Pickens. With a production budget of $20 million and an additional $6 million spent on advertising, The Black Hole was the most expensive film Disney had ever produced at that time. It was also the first movie by the studio to ever receive a PG rating, which is crazy when you consider the debate currently surrounding the potential R-rating of future Deadpool films.

Despite the big names and zaftig budget though, The Black Hole ended up disappointing both critically and commercially. It grossed only $35.8 million in the United States and Canada, falling well short of executives’ lofty expectations. The flick did end up getting nominated for two Academy Awards, though, and remains somewhat of a cult classic in science fiction circles.

Of course, a remake of the movie has been batted around by Disney for the past decade, but nothing has ever seriously materialized. Now, however, it sounds like this might actually happen, and while it’s unknown if it’ll be released theatrically or through the company’s new streaming service, we’re told that the plot will be similar to the original but modernized a bit, while the studio is said to be eyeing Tim Burton or directors similar to Burton to helm.

Unfortunately, that’s all we’ve got to report on for now, but while we wait to learn more, tell us, are you excited for a remake of The Black Hole, or do you think this is a flick that should just be left in the vault? Sound off in the comments section and let us know.