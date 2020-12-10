Disney’s Reportedly Talked To James Cameron About Doing A New Alien Movie

As South Park famously put it, James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron, James Cameron does what James Cameron does because James Cameron is James Cameron. And what James Cameron wants to do is apparently spend the rest of his life painstakingly churning out Avatar sequels, based on the fact the second installment will arrive thirteen years after the original at the very earliest, and he’s still planning another three after that.

Long gone are the days when the trailblazing filmmaker used to complete movies on a semi-regular basis, with Avatar 2 set to mark just his third feature in 28 years should it stick to the current schedule and hit the big screen in December 2022, a far cry from the early days of his career when he made six films in twelve years between Piranha II: The Spawning and True Lies.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from lending a helping hand to properties he has a personal investment in, after the Academy Award winner produced and shaped the story for both Alita: Battle Angel and Terminator: Dark Fate. There’s been a lot of whispering over the last month or so surrounding a new entry in the Alien franchise since Disney acquired Fox and rebranded the company’s movie division as 20th Century Studios, and insider Daniel Richtman claims that Cameron has reportedly been approached regarding his interest in the latest stab at the Xenomorphs.

Alita didn’t pull in enough at the box office to warrant a sequel and Dark Fate flat out bombed, so Cameron’s name clearly isn’t enough to guarantee success. However, Disney also hold the rights to the Avatar brand so they’ve already got a working relationship in place, and there’s no harm in him taking a look at Alien, even though there isn’t a hope in hell that he’ll direct.