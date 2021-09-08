Disney Reportedly Wants Brie Larson To Replace Scarlett Johansson In Tower Of Terror

Jungle Cruise recently hit big at the box office and was received rapturously by audiences, with Disney placing a sequel into active development less than a month after Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s blockbuster was released. LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish are also set to headline a reboot of The Haunted Mansion that shoots later this year, while two new Pirates of the Caribbean movies are still in the works, so the theme park adaptation boom is on.

However, one project recently suffered a significant setback, thanks entirely to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow. Back in June, Scarlett Johansson signed on to produce and star in Tower of Terror, but that was before she took legal action against the Mouse House for sending her solo superhero movie to Disney Plus the same day it hit theaters.

It would appear the relationship between the two parties has been severed irrevocably, leading to rumors that Tower of Terror could be canceled outright. While that may yet end up being the case, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Disney are reportedly considering Brie Larson as Johansson’s potential replacement.

Much like her fellow Avenger, Larson has plenty of previous dealing with the Disney machine, but outside of her stint as the MCU’s Captain Marvel the Academy Award winner hasn’t really shown much interest in big budget fare, with the exception of Kong: Skull Island. Tower of Terror has already been in development since 2015, though, so slow progress wouldn’t be anything out of the ordinary.