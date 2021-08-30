Doctor Strange Summons The Spideys In Spider-Man: No Way Home Art

To misquote Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War, we’re in the Spider-Verse now. The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home broke the internet with its reveal of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, as well as hints at Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman and more. All this only got fans more convinced that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are about to return as their own Spideys to team up with Tom Hollands’ and take down the Sinister Six.

If the former pair really is in the movie, then Sony is likely going to keep a lid on their appearances for a while yet, but in the meantime, creative fans are giving us a taste of how the multiversal crossover could go down. This epic artwork from digital artist Venomology, for instance, depicts Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange summoning the two. The piece captures the Sorcerer Supreme opening two portals to the Raimiverse and Webbverse through which Maguire and Garfield are shown emerging. Check it out in the gallery below:

From what the trailer revealed, Peter and Strange are responsible for these two universes colliding with the MCU’s Earth when a spell to erase the Wall-Crawler’s secret identity from everyone’s memories goes wrong. The logic of how this spell has such enormous consequences is hard to work out at the moment, though, which has led to theories that Strange is an imposter – possibly Mysterio or maybe even Mephisto – who deliberately manipulated the multiverse for his own ends.

But maybe events will happen more as this artwork suggests, with Strange summoning the other two Spideys from their universes, so Holland’s Peter can have some much-needed back-up. Rumor has it that, however they arrive on the scene, Maguire and Garfield won’t just have cameos but will effectively become the film’s co-leads.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: No Way Home finally hits cinemas on December 17th.