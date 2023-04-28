Don’t expect Will Poulter to be the DCU’s new Superman

The search for the next Superman is still ongoing as James Gunn plans for a younger actor to play the role. While fans already know that Henry Cavill will not be reprising the role, there is another actor that could also be added to that list.

Will Poulter will make his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And knowing what Gunn has said in the past about his vision for his Superman, it would make sense that Poulter would fit the criteria. However, it was revealed in an interview with Variety that the actor didn’t audition for the role of Superman, nor did he ever think about joining the DCU. He ends with a response of him being grateful to be part of this upcoming Marvel film.

“No, I have not. No, I haven’t… “No, I’m very grateful to be in this thing for the period of time that I have.”

Poulter is known for his role in a handful of films, such as We’re the Millers, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, The Maze Runner Saga, and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Poulter will play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a perfect Sovereign created by Ayesha to destroy our heroes. His character was foreshadowed during the post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and was created as a new breed of Sovereign.

At the moment, it’s currently unknown who will play the iconic Man of Steel in the DCU reboot. Fortunately, Gunn has provided more information on who he’s looking for asides from just looks. Gunn is also after someone who could embody the personality that he’s after, someone who’s kind and compassionate. Superman will make his debut in 2025 in Superman: Legacy as part of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.