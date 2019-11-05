Downton Abbey Blu-Ray Dated For December, Special Features Revealed

Mark the diaries and cancel all reservations; the Downton Abbey movie is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on December 17th – three weeks after its debut on digital platforms.

The Focus Features pic collected an eye-watering $178.6 million at the global box office – against a relatively modest budget, no less – prompting talk of a bona fide sequel for the Crawley family and their regal associates. Indeed, series creator and film writer Julian Fellowes already has an idea in mind for the potential continuation of the Downton Abbey movie, so it’ll be fascinating to watch the featurette with Fellowes when the aforementioned Blu-ray hits store shelves next month.

But that’s not the only special feature headed our way; the Downton Abbey Blu-ray also includes a commentary by Michael Engler, along with the definitive recap of the TV series on which Engler’s blockbuster hit was based. So if you’re wanting to get up to speed on all the drama that swirled around Downton between the years of 2010 and 2015, you’re in luck.

Via Collider, here’s a complete rundown of all the bonus content to be included on Downton‘s home video release:

Deleted Scenes

Cast Conversations– Exclusive roundtable interviews with the cast.

Upstairs Cast

Downstairs Cast

The Royal Visit– A look at how the royal visit proved to be an ambitious event both on and behind the camera.

True to the Twenties– Fans of DOWNTON ABBEY are charmed by the sheer grandeur of the aristocracy in the early 20th

Learn how DOWNTON ABBEY maintains a reputation of being true to the time period.

Welcome to Downton Abbey– A behind-the-scenes look at the grandeur of Highclere Castle and how it serves as a cornerstone in the Downton Abbey franchise.

The Brilliance of Julian Fellowes– Writer Julian Fellowes has created a story and beloved characters that resonate with people across the world. This piece celebrates Julian’s brilliant creativity and reveals his approach to bringing Downton Abbey to the big screen.

Downton Abbey Series Recap* – Whether you’re new or just need a refresher, this series recap will catch you up on the story so far.

Feature Commentary with Director Michael Engler

What, exactly, we can expect from those deleted scenes is still up for debate, but the promise of a behind-the-scenes look at Highclere Castle, the undisputed cornerstone of Downton Abbey, is almost worth the price of admission alone.

Save the date: Downton Abbey comes to Blu-ray and DVD on December 17th – just in time for the Christmas holidays. That’s one stocking filler out of the way…