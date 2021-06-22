Dwayne Johnson Teases Netflix’s Red Notice With New BTS Images

As you’d expect from someone who prides themselves on being the hardest worker in the room, Dwayne Johnson is always working on something, and even with his DCEU debut Black Adam in the thick of production, the A-list superstar has been drawing attention to Netflix’s upcoming blockbuster Red Notice.

All we’ve seen from the project so far is a few snippets of footage in the streaming service’s 2021 sizzle reel and a myriad of behind the scenes images, but the fact we’re getting Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the lead roles of the platform’s most expensive original film ever is more than enough to generate plenty of excitement.

The Rock hopped onto social media to unveil a pair of new images taken during production on the epic heist thriller, as well as teasing that some big news regarding the release date is coming soon, and you can check out the photos below.

Dwayne Johnson Teases Red Notice Release Date With New BTS Images 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Somewhere around Thanksgiving or closer to Christmas is when most folks are expecting Red Notice to drop, and given the talent on display and sheer scope hinted at in the footage, Extraction‘s record as the most-watched Netflix movie ever is in real jeopardy. Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot play an Interpol agent, conman and art thief respectively, drawn into an adventure when the titular arrest warrant is issued.

It’s the latest high profile gig for the world’s biggest movie star, who has Disney’s Jungle Cruise and a rumored cameo in Free Guy coming this summer, with Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets releasing next year, while his autobiographical NBC sitcom Young Rock was recently renewed for a second season, so it’s all systems go.