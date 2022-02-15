Elijah Wood reacts to first look at ‘Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim’

Everyone’s favorite Hobbit is reacting to the news of a new anime feature film set in Middle Earth, Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim.

Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s excellent Lord of the Rings trilogy of live action movies, reacted to the news of the anime in a fashion that you would definitely expect from a man famous for asking a fan for turnips in the video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

“YESSSSS,” Wood wrote on Twitter Monday while sharing the news about the anime’s release date.

Lord Of The Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is being brought to life by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation. The film centers around the adventures of Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan. We will see the formation of Helm’s Deep in the film, a major set piece in Jackson’s Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. The anime is set two centuries before Jackson’s original trilogy of films starring Wood, but has been described as a companion piece to those films.

The animated film is also totally separate from the Amazon Prime Video series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which itself is set a millennium before J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Kenji Kamiyama and Joseph Chou — two alumni from the anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus — are directing and producing the anime, respectively.

Lord Of The Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set for release on April 12, 2024.