The Entire MCU Is Now Available In 4K Ultra HD

If anything, 2019 has proven to be one of the best years making up the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). For starters, each film released in the line during this calendar year – Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home – have raked in a minimum of one billion dollars at the box office. Not only that, but the emotional rollercoaster ride that was Endgame managed to become the highest grossing movie of all time in the process.

As you may be aware, yesterday marked the official home video release for the aforementioned Spider-Man: Far From Home, thereby making it the last of the trifecta to hit Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and other formats. But what you may not know is that Disney finally completed the saga for those of you waiting to own each and every MCU flick in the most superior format currently available.

To be more specific, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man and Doctor Strange are all finally available for purchase on 4K Ultra HD disc. That’s right, your collection will be complete at long last, and you can venture to the farthest known reaches of the universe with an eclectic bunch of superheroes.

However, if you’d like to wait just a little longer, it’s worth mentioning how “The Infinity Saga” will roll out as a massive boxed set before long. As you may have figured, it’ll include all 23 films thus far making up the MCU. Try to see how many of those you can fit into a weekend of binge-watching. I dare you.

No matter how you choose to relive the journey taken so far, you’ll have ample time to prepare for the next phase in the saga. After all, 2020 will bring us Black Widow and The Eternals, with 2021 not allowing any True Believers to catch their breath. That year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder will all storm cinemas, so here’s to the future.