Eternals Post-Credit Scene Features A Massive Secret Cameo (Not That One)

As inferred by the title, we’re heading into spoiler territory from here on out, so consider yourself warned. We’ve known for weeks that Harry Styles was set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Eternals during the first of two post-credits scenes, introducing the singer to the masses as Thanos’ brother Eros.

In among all the excitement, it’s easy to forget that there’s a second stinger, one that could have implications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are just as massive. Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman, the sole human member of the main cast, finally cracks open an ancient-looking box to reveal the Ebony Blade, signaling that we may well be seeing Black Knight the next time he shows up in the franchise.

Stylized Eternals Poster Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, a disembodied voice behind him offers an ominous warning, although their face is never seen. As per Fandom, director Chloé Zhao reportedly confirmed that it was none other than incoming Blade Mahershala Ali asking, “Sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?”.

Even though we don’t see his face, it would appear that Eternals has served as the official introduction of Ali’s Daywalker into the MCU, although whether he was brought in as Blade or simply to provide a vocal presence is sure to generate plenty of debate as more and more fans get to see the movie for themselves.