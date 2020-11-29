At some point during every big screen comedian’s career, they’ll eventually take the plunge into more dramatic territory, with the notable exception of Will Ferrell. While former co-stars and contemporaries like Steve Carrell, Jonah Hill and Melissa McCarthy have all picked up Academy Award nominations for serious roles, and his Anchorman director Adam McKay won an Oscar for The Big Short‘s screenplay, Ferrell has, for the most part, remained firmly in his wheelhouse ever since first shooting to success two decades ago.

In fact, you’d have to go back to 2006’s Stranger Than Fiction to find the last time the 53 year-old appeared in a movie that didn’t rely on his usual shtick. That being said, people clearly still enjoy Ferrell’s brand of humor based on how long Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga spent hanging around Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched list when it debuted earlier this year.

Using a very niche musical competition as the inspiration for a broad Hollywood comedy, The Story of Fire Saga was admittedly one of the actor’s better star vehicles in recent times, featuring plenty of memorable tunes and winning performances from the ensemble cast. The streaming service have never revealed official viewing figures for it, but it must have pulled in some big numbers because we’ve now heard that a sequel is in the works.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Netflix were developing both an Extraction follow-up and a Witcher prequel before either was announced – the next film in the series will focus on another Eurovision Song Contest, but further details beyond that remain vague. Of course, comedy sequels are arguably the hardest kind to pull off, and there needs to be a great idea at the center of the story for them to work. As such, let’s hope that Eurovision Song Contest 2 doesn’t just plan to rehash the exact same concept and offer up nothing fresh or different.