Sometimes the antagonist is just as charming and universally adored as the hero who rides out to save the day. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, is undoubtedly one such fan favorite and to be fair, he’s not all bad. His arc does see him go from being the villain, to an anti-hero, and even finally to a hero of sorts. And now one fan is teasing us with an image of Hiddleston going from God of Mischief to Clown Prince of Crime.

Digital artist Bryan Fiallos posted the below art on Instagram of Hiddleston in the classic purple suit, complete with face paint and chillingly iconic smile. If we didn’t know better, we’d say this looks like an official poster for Hiddleston as the Joker, and it’s a winner.

Here's How Tom Hiddleston Could Look As The Batman's Joker 1 of 3

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is set to feature a full roster of the Caped Crusader’s rogues gallery, with Catwoman, Riddler and the Penguin confirmed to make an appearance. There are even rumors of the inclusion of Scarecrow and Poison Ivy, which sounds like a ridiculously crowded line-up for just the first film in a trilogy, but we’ll reserve judgment for the final release.

One character who’s conspicuously missing from the list is the Joker, and while he won’t show up in the first movie, his presence in the sequels is pretty much a given. After all, a trilogy without some Batman-Joker bromance would feel incomplete. As for who’s going to play the part? Hiddleston probably has his hands full with the Loki TV series, and potentially a rumored return to the big screen for the MCU. But the internet is rife with speculation from updates on various casting rumors.

Right now, all signs point toward a new Joker making an appearance in the Robert Pattinson pic, and Johnny Depp’s name has popped up more than once. He does seem to be the popular choice, and we haven’t seen him take on an eccentric new character role in a while. For now, though, we’ll keep dreaming of the possibility of Hiddleston pulling off a double feature as the Joker and Loki.