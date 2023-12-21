Fans debate an intriguing casting choice for the MCU’s Doctor Doom

Jonathan Majors is out. The Kang Dynasty has turned dy-nasty. So what is Marvel to do with the rest of the Multiverse Saga? Well, ask fans and the majority will tell you they want Doctor Doom to step up in Kang’s place. But who should bring the Latverian ruler to life in the MCU?

Don’t worry, folks have an answer to that casting conundrum too. Kevin Feige, if you’re losing sleep over which actor to entrust to give us the best Victor Von Doom we’ve ever seen on screen (not that it’s much of a competition, but still), then here’s your answer. Could it be Oppenheimer‘s own Cillian Murphy?

The idea of the Peaky Blinders vet donning the metal mask to become the Fantastic Four’s arch-foe is nothing new, as the notion first went viral back in Mar. 2022, and Nov. 2023 then brought rumors Murphy was Marvel’s top choice for the part. Now, in the wake of Majors’ firing, the demand for everyone’s dream Doom to become a reality is reaching fever pitch.

Hear me out. Cillian Murphy as Dr. Victor Von Doom in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/2n3RAdPJrq — Clint Gamache (@iamcg83) December 19, 2023

Cillian, you might want to answer that desperate pounding on your door…

Kevin Feige rushing to cast cillian Murphy as doctor doom pic.twitter.com/wx3bctSnUi — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) December 18, 2023

The people know what they want.

Now with the state of the Multiverse Saga I say bring in Cillian Murphy cast him as Doom and make him the big bad of the Multiverse Saga! pic.twitter.com/wvFazulk4e — 《MCMCULTURE》 (@mcuculture) December 18, 2023

Recasting Kang is such a complex notion at this point that Marvel’s only option is to go in a whole other direction. It’s time to bring Doom to the MCU, and we all know Cillian would kill it.

The votes are pouring in!

Damn I hate to watch another man’s downfall… 😔



But now that that pesky Kang is out of the way. Let’s get my man Doom in the MCU🙌🏾 I vote for Cillian Murphy pic.twitter.com/xOTmXA89pr — Damisa-Sarki (@EstebanThe55th) December 19, 2023

And here’s a little taste of how he might look under that fetching green hood.

2 1 R U M O R S:

D O C T O R D O O M



Cillian Murphy as Victor Von Doom aka Doctor Doom

.

This is my series where I use my art and imagination to bring life to casting rumors and fan favorite castings that make their way online.



For deeper insight, please see the caption… pic.twitter.com/aBoLUG5wum — 21XFOUR (@21xfour) December 16, 2023

It should be pointed out, of course, that a subset of Marvel fans are dead against Murphy, or any white actor, landing the Doom gig. In the comics, Victor is actually Romani, but just like Wanda Maximoff before him, this is a part of his character that is often forgotten about. So casting a Romani actor would be an impressive move on Marvel’s part and also go someway to making up for the controversy Scarlet Witch’s casting caused with Romani fans.

No, you should cast a Romani actor for Doctor Doom, because that's an incredibly important part of the character!

Victor von Doom should be played by none other than Charlie Clapham, a Romani actor who has been pushing for the role, alongside the Fantastic Four Fanbase! https://t.co/RjCxEJNqob — SoulCastle 🤯 #RenewInsideJob (@SoulCastleFilms) September 2, 2023

In these times of hardship for the franchise, though, it does seem likely that Marvel will be looking for a well-established, beloved star to launch Doom into the MCU and waft away the lingering stench of Kang’s corpse. But could Cillian follow his Batman, Christian Bale, to Earth-616? You wouldn’t need Scarecrow’s fear gas to get people shrieking if that did happen.