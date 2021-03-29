Fans Name Thor: Ragnarok As The Most Rewatchable MCU Movie

A vast proportion of Marvel Cinematic Universe enthusiasts have seen all 23 of the franchise’s blockbuster installments at least a handful of times, but probably not to the extent of the record-breaking fan who made 191 trips to the theater to watch Avengers: Endgame. Kevin Feige’s outfit have cornered the market on broad, crowd-pleasing epics, riding an unprecedented wave of critical and commercial success for over a dozen years.

The arguments will rage on in perpetuity about which entry in the MCU can be deemed superior to the all the rest, and we’ll likely never get a definitive answer given the sheer size of the fanbase, each of whom hold different opinions. Black Panther may have the highest Rotten Tomatoes score and a recent study named Endgame as the best superhero movie ever made, but supporters have now dubbed Thor: Ragnarok as the most rewatchable.

The God of Thunder’s third solo outing found itself trending yesterday as fans sung the praises of Taika Waititi’s irreverent intergalactic buddy movie for its winning blend of action and comedy, not to mention the sheer entertainment value it provides, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Thor Ragnarok battle scenes are superior pic.twitter.com/1rXMMSRApz — lara | tfatws era (@fatherlae) March 28, 2021

YOU are in love with ragnarok era thor pic.twitter.com/uvran5o9qf — emily | tfatws spoilers (@pietrobarness) March 28, 2021

thor ragnarok has one of the best group of action sequences in any marvel movie pic.twitter.com/Z35KK7t3Xw — zach (@civiiswar) March 29, 2021

hela is actually so cool in thor ragnarok. easily one of the best mcu villains pic.twitter.com/A1KKvTgenp — 𐋀 (@photonsblast) March 29, 2021

the way that ragnarok trends once a week … its just that good anyways stan the revengers pic.twitter.com/bErA59sGJ0 — collie ꘩ thorbruce defender (@wlwbrunnhilde) March 29, 2021

the visuals in thor ragnarok >>>>> pic.twitter.com/cSAcsmgfb3 — 𐋀 (@photonsblast) March 29, 2021

Ragnarok is arguably the best distillation of the MCU formula to date, in that it very much hits all of the expected plot, character and action beats we’ve come to expect from the franchise, but still undeniably hails from the mind of Taika Waititi. The filmmaker’s signature offbeat humor is on full display, with Chris Hemsworth reinventing and reinvigorating the Odinson in the process, and as a result expectations are steadily heading through the roof for Love and Thunder, especially with the cast that’s been assembled for the fourth outing.