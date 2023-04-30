A flimsy ‘Fantastic Four’ casting confirmation — formerly tolerated as a speculation — gets torn to shreds

The last few days have been hectic and highly emotional in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The front-runner has undoubtedly been rumors of Mila Kunis in talks to play The Thing in Fantastic Four triggering mass outrage, followed by a three-time Emmy nominee soothing the ire by being the ultimate choice. But now, in her attempts to side-step the drama, Kunis has sparked a new controversy by confirming that she knows who is going to play one of the main characters.

Kunis stressed — in very pre-No Way Home Andrew Garfield-style — that she is neither Sue Storm nor The Thing in Fantastic Four and her meeting with the film’s director Matt Shakman was just an innocent dinner. Before fans could ponder over the credibility of her claims and add her to the list of MCU stars who made similar comments in the past, she teased about knowing who is in the cast. But she refused to share more details, as she doesn’t want “to get in trouble with The Mouse.”

Photo via Paramount pictures

The end result? The fandom sat down to decode her words and concluded that the only two ways she can have that insider info is if she is that good a friend of Shakman or the actor she is talking about is none other than fellow actor and her dear husband, Ashton Kutcher.

The couple has long been a pitched as favorites for Sue Storm and Reed Richards in Fantastic Four by a section of the fandom, but evidently, Kunis’ comments have kicked open a new floodgate of divisive speculations as Marvel stans instantly jumped to the conclusion that Kutcher has been signed on as Richards.

Some are still processing the news…

Ashton Kutcher is Reed Richards… pic.twitter.com/hbYIXZm0wg — Swindough 🧌 (@ChickenMezzala) April 29, 2023

A few are busy denying the possibility, hoping that sticking their heads in the sand would change MCU’s mind if it indeed has picked Kutcher as Richards.

Oh my god



Ashton Kutcher as Reed



(Joke) https://t.co/kn0lcGNQAl pic.twitter.com/mqgFwNPGZ7 — Let’s Talk Plastic Man🌻(Neil) (@PlasticManTalk) April 30, 2023

The news has left a number of fans in an existential crisis.

SOMEONE SAID ASHTON KUTCHER AS REED RICHARDS!??? I LOVE IT??? — danny 🦀 (@NorrinDan) April 29, 2023

I have just had to imagine Ashton Kutcher as Reed Richards.



…and I hate it a lot less than I thought I would?? https://t.co/QCtgM0TzZq — Acrobatics for Mustiness 🟧 (@Numbuh1NerdX) April 29, 2023

Plans to boycott the film are also in order.

… how would she know if she’s not apart of it? Unless… if Ashton Kutcher’s Reed Richards I’m not watching lol #FantasticFour https://t.co/tkXKBjtbhj — Nate Olshan (@NOlshan) April 29, 2023

If Ashton Kutcher is reed I'll pass on the movie. He could probably do a decent johnny. But I'm not interested in seeing her as thing or sue. She doesn't look the role, no offense to her acting she's great. — Enrique ( Odig ) (@PPGOdigYitzhak) April 30, 2023

But Kutcher has managed to invoke votes of support amid the not-so-massive pushback – nothing like those conjured by the suggestion of Kunis as The Thing.

I definitely can see Ashton Kutcher as Reed. — Michael (@m1k3CR) April 30, 2023

Ashton Kutcher is actually super smart & has an advanced degree 😭 he just likes playing the goofy roles. He can totally play reed — Stevo (@TheStevenMartin) April 30, 2023

Marvel has always been criticized for its choice of actors until the said name plays their given character with utmost perfection on the screen. Only time will tell if Kutcher is Reeds or even a part of the Fantastic Four and if Kunis will be joining him as well. While expecting any concrete news anytime soon would be futile, rumors abound that the studio will be officially presenting the cast of the film sometime next week.