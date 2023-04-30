A flimsy ‘Fantastic Four’ casting confirmation — formerly tolerated as a speculation — gets torn to shreds
The last few days have been hectic and highly emotional in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The front-runner has undoubtedly been rumors of Mila Kunis in talks to play The Thing in Fantastic Four triggering mass outrage, followed by a three-time Emmy nominee soothing the ire by being the ultimate choice. But now, in her attempts to side-step the drama, Kunis has sparked a new controversy by confirming that she knows who is going to play one of the main characters.
Kunis stressed — in very pre-No Way Home Andrew Garfield-style — that she is neither Sue Storm nor The Thing in Fantastic Four and her meeting with the film’s director Matt Shakman was just an innocent dinner. Before fans could ponder over the credibility of her claims and add her to the list of MCU stars who made similar comments in the past, she teased about knowing who is in the cast. But she refused to share more details, as she doesn’t want “to get in trouble with The Mouse.”
The end result? The fandom sat down to decode her words and concluded that the only two ways she can have that insider info is if she is that good a friend of Shakman or the actor she is talking about is none other than fellow actor and her dear husband, Ashton Kutcher.
The couple has long been a pitched as favorites for Sue Storm and Reed Richards in Fantastic Four by a section of the fandom, but evidently, Kunis’ comments have kicked open a new floodgate of divisive speculations as Marvel stans instantly jumped to the conclusion that Kutcher has been signed on as Richards.
Some are still processing the news…
A few are busy denying the possibility, hoping that sticking their heads in the sand would change MCU’s mind if it indeed has picked Kutcher as Richards.
The news has left a number of fans in an existential crisis.
Plans to boycott the film are also in order.
But Kutcher has managed to invoke votes of support amid the not-so-massive pushback – nothing like those conjured by the suggestion of Kunis as The Thing.
Marvel has always been criticized for its choice of actors until the said name plays their given character with utmost perfection on the screen. Only time will tell if Kutcher is Reeds or even a part of the Fantastic Four and if Kunis will be joining him as well. While expecting any concrete news anytime soon would be futile, rumors abound that the studio will be officially presenting the cast of the film sometime next week.