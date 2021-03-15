Fast & Furious Franchise Might Be Going Supernatural In Future Movie

If the next installment does end up going to outer space as is widely expected, then where the hell does the Fast & Furious franchise go from there? After all, if Dominic Toretto and his extended family head beyond the stars for another ludicrous action sequence, then there’s not a lot left on the table for the tenth and eleventh movies that hasn’t been done before.

Once longtime series director Justin Lin wraps up The Fast Saga, sending the core crew riding off into the sunset for the final time, the focus will shift towards maintaining the brand through a succession of spinoffs. Indeed, while it might not be happening for a while yet, Hobbs & Shaw is virtually guaranteed to launch several sequels of its own, given the continued popularity of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, not to mention a box office haul north of $750 million.

Vin Diesel, meanwhile, continues to tease a female-driven outing, one that could involve everyone from Helen Mirren’s Magdalene Shaw and Charlize Theron’s Cipher to stalwarts like Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty, while Sung Kang’s Han, John Cena’s Jakob Toretto and Gal Gadot’s Gisele have all been linked with a solo outing of their own.

There’s certainly a lot to get excited about then, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us about Cena’s top secret role in F9 long before it was given away by the first trailer – that talks have been held behind the scenes at Universal over potentially adding some supernatural elements into the mix, which sounds so unabashedly stupid that we kind of have to see it.

Further details remain unclear at this early stage, and within the context of Fast & Furious, the word ‘supernatural’ could mean anything. Are we talking haunted cars? Drifting poltergeists? Dom getting bitten by a werewolf? The revelation that he’s secretly been The Last Witch Hunter‘s Kaulder all along, leading to the crossover to end all crossovers? Who knows, but logic left the franchise a long time ago, so we’d be foolish to rule out even the most ridiculous or incredulous developments at this stage.