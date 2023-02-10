‘Fast X’ release date, cast, trailer, and more

Fast & Furious fans have plenty to sink their teeth into as the franchise’s tenth installment, Fast X, swiftly approaches. Acting as a sequel to F9 (2021), the eleventh full-length film in the F&F filmography will see Diesel’s Dominic Toretto take on Charlize Theron’s Cipher, a criminal mastermind and cyberterrorist working closely with Jason Momoa’s Dante to bring down Toretto and his crew once and for all.

There’s been a whole host of F&F directors over the years, including Vin Diesel himself, but this time around, it’s 49-year-old Frenchman Louis Leterrier who’ll be helming Fast X. Leterrier has previously directed 2008’s The Incredible Hulk starring Edward Norton, 2013’s Now You See Me, which received a sequel — Now You See Me 2 — in 2016, and 2022’s The Takedown with Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte.

Even before Fast X hits theaters, freelance journalist Shain E. Thomas shared news that an eleventh installment is currently in development. As of yet, there’s no concrete proof to support this claim, but just this month (February 2023), Diesel shared that he wanted Robert Downey Jr. to star in the final installment as the primary antagonist, revealing that a character had been developed which is “the antithesis of Dom.” So, F&F nuts, let’s get the full rundown on the juicy details regarding the tenth outing for Vin Diesel’s Dom.

When does Fast X come out?

Image via Universal Pictures

To correlate with 2021’s May/June summertime release, Fast X will be racing into theaters worldwide on May 19, 2023. As we’ve mentioned, Leterrier will be directing, joined by writers Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, as well as producers Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, and Samantha Vincent. Lin was originally hired to direct, but relinquished duties in April 2022, allowing Leterrier to take over that May.

Who stars in Fast X?

Image via Universal Pictures

Perhaps the F&F franchise’s biggest asset is its characters, many of whom star in minor parts, only to reprise that role in the next few installments and eventually become integrated into the main storyline. Naturally, there are some ever-constant characters who are complete mainstays and staples for the series, but Fast X is inviting some unfamiliar faces to the roster, including award-winning actors and actresses who might otherwise stay away from action-adventure movies such as this one.

Vin Diesel is a given, but here’s a complete list of every Fast X character, including a short biography describing who they are and what they do.

Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto, a former criminal and professional street racer who has since settled down with his wife Letty Ortiz, and his son, Brian Marcos.

Michelle Rodriguez returns as Letty Ortiz, Dominic’s wife and also a former criminal and professional street racer.

Tyrese Gibson returns as Roman Pearce, a member of Dom’s team who also happens to be an ex-repeat offender and a professional street racer.

Chris Bridges returns as Tej Parker, another member of Dom’s team who’s a tech expert and certified mechanic.

Jason Momoa debuts as Dante, Cipher’s right-hand man and the son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for the events that occurred in Fast Five (2011).

Nathalie Emmanuel returns as Ramsey, an accomplished hacker and a member of Dom’s team.

Jordana Brewster returns as Mia Toretto, Dom and Jakob’s sister as well as a member of Dom’s team.

John Cena returns as Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia’s brother as well as a master thief and assassin.

Jason Statham returns as Deckard Shaw, a former enemy of Dom’s who joined his team after saving his son Brian’s life.

Sung Kang returns as Han Lue, an expert drifter and member of Dom’s team.

Alan Ritchson debuts as Agent Rimes, the new leader of Mr. Nobody’s agency.

Daniela Melchoir debuts as a Brazilian street racer connected to Dom’s past.

Scott Eastwood returns as Eric Reisner, an associate of Mr. Nobody.

Helen Mirren returns as Magdalene “Queenie” Ellmanson-Shaw, the mother of Dom’s former enemies Deckard and Owen as well as the leader of a powerful female militia.

Charlize Theron returns as Cipher, a criminal and cyberterrorist working closely with Dante to take down Dom and his team.

Brie Larson debuts as Tess, a representative of Mr. Nobody who eventually allies with Dom.

There are a few cameo appearances from the likes of Rita Moreno, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B, as well as rumors that Gal Gadot would be reprising her role as Gisele Yashar, but that’s mere speculation right now. As far as the central cast, however, that’s your complete overview.

Any interested parties can check out the newly released Fast X official trailer below.

Courtesy of Universal Pictures, we’ll also drop the official synopsis for the film, considering not much was known about the plot prior to the trailer dropping earlier today (Feb. 10).

“Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever. In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.”

Will it be faster? More furious? We’ll find out on May 19, 2023.