Finally, Jaden Smith weighs in with the only opinion on ‘The Flash’ that matters

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav loves it, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn loves it, audiences who caught an early screening at CinemaCon loved it, and even Tom Cruise loves it, but now we finally know what Jaden Smith thought of The Flash.

The greatest philosophical mind of the modern age is known for his incredibly complex thoughts that make him stand out as one of the brightest minds on the planet, so anything he has to say about the state of the DCU is well worth listening to. He’s also a huge fan of the comic book company, having been linked with an earlier iteration of Static Shock and wearing a white Batman costume to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding for some reason.

via Warner Bros.

That’s not important right now, though. The most pressing issue is what Smith thought of the Scarlet Speedster’s long-gestating solo debut. The good news – which is destined to cause a collective sigh of relief to sweep through the internet at large – is that the film changed his life.

The Flash Just Changed My Life WTF — Jaden (@jaden) May 13, 2023

If it’s good enough for Jaden Smith, then you can be damn sure it’s good enough for us. After all, if the current-day Socrates can get a kick out of a mega budget comic book blockbuster that’s overcome no shortage of adversity both in front of, behind, and away from the camera, then who isn’t?

Time will tell if the box office numbers match the hype, but from the outside looking in, The Flash is destined to be one of the most monstrous hits of the year, even if that doesn’t guarantee a sequel under Gunn and Peter Safran’s watch.