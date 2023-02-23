First public ‘The Flash’ screening will take place months before theatrical debut

It’s been a week since the official trailer for DC’s The Flash was released during the Super Bowl. And while the film won’t be out until the middle of the year, there is a way to watch it early without being a Warner Bros and DC employee.

Warner Bros. announced that The Flash will have an early screening in this year’s CinemaCon, which will take place at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas in April. Variety reports that this early screening is a “sign” that Warner Bros. is investing massive support in the project, despite the recent controversies that the film’s lead, Ezra Miller, faced in the past few months.

This isn’t the first time a film studio would use its CinemaCon presentation for early film screenings. It was reported last year that Top Gun: Maverick had its first full screening in CinemaCon 2022 during the Paramount Presentation, right before its official theatrical release on May 27, 2022. This early screening blew movie fans away, and left them impressed by its continuation of a story from a film that was released back in 1986.

So perhaps this is what Warner Bros. is doing for this upcoming superhero blockbuster; getting viewers excited right before the film’s release. WB would be particularly wise to keep the hype drumbeat going, and capitalize on the excitement surrounding the news that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Batman.

CinemaCon is an annual movie convention that started in 2011, where the Hollywood industry showcases its upcoming and future projects to movie fans. Last year, the convention announced huge titles like M3GAN, Avatar: The Way of Water, and the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, just to name a few. This year, Warner Bros, Walt Disney, Lionsgate, and Paramount will be returning to the event, showcasing their upcoming releases.

If you can’t make it to CinemaCon, The Flash will be dashing its way to theaters on June 15, 2023.