‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ gets vengeance over ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ after box office shortfall

Five Nights at Freddy’s is holding its own against the might of The Super Mario Bros. Movie with its streaming release.

While both films are available to watch on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, FNaF now holds the record for the streaming service’s “most-watched film or series ever in its first five days” on the platform, according to Deadline. That means the horror film based on the hit video game franchise of the same name surpasses not only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but Halloween Ends and Bel-Air, as well.

This all comes alongside FNaF‘s impressive theatrical debut over the weekend in which it netted $80 million domestically against a $20 million budget. While that almost certainly guarantees the film has already turned a profit, it still fell short of The Super Mario Bros.‘ domestic opening weekend of $146 million in April, according to Box Office Mojo.

And it’s official. We did something else. Biggest Blumhouse opening movie of all time. Thank you again #FNAF fans. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 29, 2023

Unlike The Super Mario Bros. movie, which came to Peacock in August, FNaF was released in theaters and the streaming service on the same day, making its box office dominance all the more impressive. However, what the two titles have in common is that they both didn’t impress reviewers much, but resonated well with their respective fanbases for the most part, if the disparity between critic and audiences scores on Rotten Tomatoes critic are any indication.

If you’re morbidly curious about the surprisingly unscary FNaF — which centers on a security guard who is stalked by murderous, possessed robots — it is playing at a theater near you and on Peacock.