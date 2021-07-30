Gabriel Luna Reportedly Returning To The MCU As Ghost Rider

The advent of Marvel’s Disney Plus shows has appeared to have stretched the already tenuous connection between the MCU and the old-school Marvel Television series to breaking point, with both WandaVision and Loki seemingly disregarding Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from canon. But, in the long run, fans are hoping that the likes of AoS will be folded into the franchise properly, thanks to old favorites coming back in other projects. For instance, say, Ghost Rider.

Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that Marvel has plans to bring back Gabriel Luna as the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider. The outlet was unable to reveal anything further about this intriguing potential comeback, but they speculate that he’s unlikely to appear in an incoming project like Spider-Man: No Way Home and instead he could turn up in something that’s coming over the next couple of years. e.g. Secret Invasion. This would make sense, assuming those rumors that AoS‘ Chloe Bennet is reprising Quake in that show are accurate.

Bringing Luna back in the MCU would be the least Marvel could do after what happened to his planned Ghost Rider spinoff. Fans really took to Luna’s incarnation of the Spirit of Vengeance when he debuted in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 4, and so he was given his own vehicle that was to arrive on Hulu. It was all set to go… before the dissolution of Marvel Television prevented it from ever reaching screens.

This news comes hot on the heels of The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus again making clear that he’d love to play Ghost Rider – as in the Johnny Blaze version, famously portrayed by Nicolas Cage in the two Sony movies. Well, in a franchise where we’ve got two Captain Americas, two Black Widows and more, why can’t we have two Ghost Riders? Maybe Reedus and Luna could team up in a supernatural buddy-cop movie/show? You can’t say you wouldn’t want to watch that.