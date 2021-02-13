GinaCaranoIsUncancelled Trends After Her Big Announcement

If Gina Carano hadn’t decided that being criticized for spreading stupid conspiracy theories was comparable to the Nazi persecution of Jewish people during the Holocaust, she’d still have a job. After all, despite protests from fans, her Mandalorian character Cara Dune was well received, with the second season obviously laying the foundation for her spinoff adventures.

Though never officially confirmed, it seems very likely she would’ve been involved in Rangers of the New Republic, too. But for Disney, her most recent posts went way over the line, with the Mouse House describing them as “abhorrent and unacceptable” and booting her out of a galaxy far, far away. Since then, she’s been dropped by her talent agency and Hasbro even cancelled the Cara Dune action figure. Of course, getting blacklisted by Disney is basically the kiss of death for an actor’s mainstream career, so Carano’s tweets have cost her millions of dollars and will limit the future roles she’s offered.

Looks bad, right? Well, Conservative media sources say all this means she’s actually winning and are promoting the hashtag #GinaCaranoIsUncancelled to mark the occasion. This comes hot on the heels of The Daily Wire offering her a movie role for their upcoming subscriber-only film and TV service intended to fight “leftist causes.” That faint rustling sounds suspiciously like straws being grasped, but let’s see how it’s going down on Twitter…

@DisneyStudios Why the hell would you fire @ginacarano?! For having an opinion? For having a brain? For bot being a follower? She’s the kind of strong females we love and need in more films. She’s strong, smart, and a complete bada** Bring her back please!#GinaCaranoIsUncancelled — Josh (@OdysseyOrbis) February 13, 2021

She wouldn’t have been welcomed in the Rebellion. Vader however would have welcomed her. #GinaCaranoIsUncancelled https://t.co/ratLBSJvmK — Brogrammer (@brogrammer92128) February 13, 2021

It is being reported that Gina Carano’s new role in her upcoming movie with Ben Shapiro will be a communist Antifa super soldier that defects upon hearing facts and logic. Here are the first two promotional photos that have been released for the media. #GinaCaranoIsUncancelled pic.twitter.com/W6hASEAucQ — Granite Wall (@angelo_g_rossi) February 13, 2021

#GinaCaranoIsUncancelled well going from Star Wars universe to working with perpetual butt of joke Ben Shapiro is a dream come true… I guess. — The Bishop (@DCN0667) February 13, 2021

😂😂😂 who's going to break it to her that still means she's cancelled. Shitpiro only appeals to uneducated dumbasses. #GinaCarano #GinaCaranoIsUncancelled #CancelCulture https://t.co/rHX8XmlE54 — Devin Nunes' Stepmom (@TheAtheistNinja) February 13, 2021

"The Cancelorian" Will be exclusively this fall on Daily Mail+

I think it’s great that Ben Shapiro will play Baby Yoda in the new #ConservaWars 🤣#GinaCaranoIsUncancelled pic.twitter.com/UDiuxS4FAS — ↘Phyuck Yiu↙ (@Aboyan31) February 13, 2021

This probably doesn't mean jack shit to anyone, but my wife and I are gonna start trying in June to have our first kid and if we end up being blessed with a girl I want her to see @ginacarano as a hero. Hell, even if it's a boy.. #CaraDune #GinaCaranoIsUncancelled — Kevin Vorbeck (@KVorbeck0311) February 13, 2021

@ginacarano should produce and star in a film depicting what REALLY happened on 1/6 before liberal Pedowood aka Hollywood, makes their white supremacist version based on political talking points and not FACTS

@RealBrysonGray help me get this trending! #GinaCaranoIsUncancelled — Mikey Rodriguez (@itsMikey_Rod) February 13, 2021

So. a bit of a mixed bag in terms of reactions. Oh well, with the combination of Ben Shapiro’s keen eye for propulsive action-packed cinema and Carano’s chameleonic ability to submerge herself in a role, I’m sure any movie they make together will be quite something.

It’s also nice that there’s a happy ending to all this. The Mandalorian fans who were desperate for the actress to get the boot are celebrating as they’ve finally gotten what they wanted, while Gina Carano is now free to tweet whatever she wants without fear of censure (well, within Twitter’s TOS anyway). See, everyone’s a winner!