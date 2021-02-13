Home / movies

#GinaCaranoIsUncancelled Trends After Her Big Announcement

If Gina Carano hadn’t decided that being criticized for spreading stupid conspiracy theories was comparable to the Nazi persecution of Jewish people during the Holocaust, she’d still have a job. After all, despite protests from fans, her Mandalorian character Cara Dune was well received, with the second season obviously laying the foundation for her spinoff adventures.

Though never officially confirmed, it seems very likely she would’ve been involved in Rangers of the New Republic, too. But for Disney, her most recent posts went way over the line, with the Mouse House describing them as “abhorrent and unacceptable” and booting her out of a galaxy far, far away. Since then, she’s been dropped by her talent agency and Hasbro even cancelled the Cara Dune action figure. Of course, getting blacklisted by Disney is basically the kiss of death for an actor’s mainstream career, so Carano’s tweets have cost her millions of dollars and will limit the future roles she’s offered.

Looks bad, right? Well, Conservative media sources say all this means she’s actually winning and are promoting the hashtag #GinaCaranoIsUncancelled to mark the occasion. This comes hot on the heels of The Daily Wire offering her a movie role for their upcoming subscriber-only film and TV service intended to fight “leftist causes.” That faint rustling sounds suspiciously like straws being grasped, but let’s see how it’s going down on Twitter…

So. a bit of a mixed bag in terms of reactions. Oh well, with the combination of Ben Shapiro’s keen eye for propulsive action-packed cinema and Carano’s chameleonic ability to submerge herself in a role, I’m sure any movie they make together will be quite something.

It’s also nice that there’s a happy ending to all this. The Mandalorian fans who were desperate for the actress to get the boot are celebrating as they’ve finally gotten what they wanted, while Gina Carano is now free to tweet whatever she wants without fear of censure (well, within Twitter’s TOS anyway). See, everyone’s a winner!

