Godzilla And Kong May Fight Again In Future MonsterVerse Movie

In the buildup to Godzilla vs. Kong, director Adam Wingard promised that there would be a definitive winner, but that was a little bit of a white lie. Both Titans were still standing tall by the time the credits rolled, with the filmmaker backtracking and leaning on the old ‘Godzilla won the fight but Kong won the movie’ excuse.

Of course, it wasn’t as if Legendary and Warner Bros. were going to kill off one of the franchise’s two biggest selling points, especially looking at the box office total, which has Godzilla vs. Kong surging past $415 million globally as of this weekend. Sure enough, a new chapter in the MonsterVerse is in the works with Wingard in talks to return, but that’s all we know so far, even if Son of Kong has reportedly been floated internally as a potential title.

New Pair Of Godzilla Vs. Kong Character Posters Are A Thing Of Beauty 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, we’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that the two titular monsters from the recent smash hit creature feature will end up facing off again somewhere down the line, although further details remain sketchy for the time being.

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 wouldn’t really land the same way after we’ve already seen the concept brought to life, but throw some other Titans into the mix for a royal rumble and audiences would be sure to show up in their droves. Alternatively, we could see a lengthy flashback to their first battle thousands of years ago when they were the two top dogs on the planet, but in any case, one thing you can guarantee is that they won’t be heading off to the kaiju retirement home for a long time yet.