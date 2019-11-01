First Plot Details For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Have Been Revealed

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is definitely on the way, it’s just on hold right now. Originally, it was to have already been shot by this point and be ready to drop in May 2020. Due to James Gunn’s temporary firing, however, it’s at least three years away. But the thing is that he already completed the script for the threequel before he went off to make The Suicide Squad for DC. So, the story is out there, and this might be how it goes.

We Got This Covered has been informed by reliable sources – the same ones who told us the Inhumans are being rebooted in Ms. Marvel, and that the studio considered recasting Hawkeye, both of which we now know to be true – about the general plot of GotG Vol. 3. And according to our intel, there are two main storylines. One is that Rocket will be on the hunt for his creator so that he can kill him, while Adam Warlock will be trying to find the Guardians themselves, and he has similar intentions to Rocket, as he wants to kill them.

Both of these plots, which clearly mirror each other, make sense with what we’ve heard about the film before now. Reports have pointed to the High Evolutionary being introduced as Rocket’s creator, much like the comics, with the raccoon returning to Halfworld, where he was experimented on and turned in to what he is today.

Meanwhile, Adam was teased in one of Guardians Vol. 2‘s post-credits scenes, with Sovereign queen Ayesha declaring that she’d created the perfect being to destroy the Guardians and get her revenge. Given his history in the comics, we’re guessing this doesn’t go to plan and when Adam eventually finds the team he’ll become an ally rather than an enemy.

Going by Gunn’s own comments and other intel, it’s looking like Rocket might perish in the movie, too, which is set to be the final outing for at least the original Guardians gang. Either way, though, you can expect Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to go into production sometime after the director’s wrapped work – including editing – on TSS.