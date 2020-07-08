Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Theory Says Gamora Will Get A New Love Interest

While Infinity War killed off our Gamora, Endgame introduced a Gamora from an alternate reality to take her place. This will undoubtedly serve as great comic material for James Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but what if the daughter of Thanos develops a romantic interest in another character instead of Peter Quill?

One of the high points in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies was how Gamora and Star-Lord slowly worked towards managing a relationship despite the fact that they’re both screwed up individuals in their own right. But courtesy of the last two Avengers films, the character will get a clean slate in James Gunn’s upcoming threequel. Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely managed to resurrect Gamora through a neat time-travel trick, but it’ll still present Gunn with quite a conundrum, given the fact that the two lovers have to start all over again.

But what if Gamora fell in love with some other character? I mean, it would certainly drive Peter over the edge, perhaps even serve as a growth lesson of sorts. And given the history of the Marvel Universe, this isn’t at all unlikely. While we’ve yet to see him make a proper appearance in the MCU, Adam Warlock will be a huge part of GotG Vol. 3 and his comic book counterpart has already had a relationship with Thanos’ beloved. Adam even saved Gamora’s life by absorbing her into the Soul Stone when she turned against the Mad Titan and he mortally wounded her.

Eventually, Thanos gets hold of all six Infinity Stones and destroys half of all life in existence, his daughter Gamora also a casualty of his madness. Fortunately for Gamora, though, and of course, everyone else, Adam managed to assemble the heroes of the universe and defeat the Mad Titan, reversing the Snap in the process. He then gave the Time Stone to Gamora and stole her heart over time.

Adam Warlock was already teased at the end of the last movie and it’s clear that Gunn has some big plans for him in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so if the filmmaker decides to go down that route, Gamora will either have to let him down easy or Quill will need to figure out a way to win the affection of his love interest once again.