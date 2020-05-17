Jamie Lee Curtis Says One Halloween Scene Was One Of The Most Moving Moments Of Her Career

Although we still have a while to wait for Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, the cast and crew of the 2018 Halloween have been busy taking part in a Twitter rewatch this weekend. Star Jamie Lee Curtis participated in the watch party and took the time to share some behind-the-scenes information from the David Gordon Green-directed movie. She particularly discussed how her cast and crew-mates made a special gesture to mark one pivotal scene for her character Laurie Strode.

Curtis expanded on what was happening during the sequence where she and her family escape on a truck, saying:

“The entire crew lined up when I was going to shoot my part in the truck. They all wore nametags that said “we are Laurie Strode.” They stood in silent solidarity with me and it was one of the most moving moments of my entire creative life.”

Indeed, Andi Matichak, who plays Laurie’s granddaughter in the movie, showed the nametag, and revealed that the scene was filmed on the final night of production, giving it an even more special meaning:

There were plenty more Easter Eggs and other stories shared during the Twitter rewatch, of which you can catch up with using the hashtag #HalloweenAtHome, including contributions from Gordon Green, John Carpenter, Nick Castle, Judy Greer and other various people involved on the Blumhouse Productions movie. It’s well worth checking out the thread for an in-depth commentary on the 2018 addition to the Halloween franchise.

In terms of the future of the horror series, we’re still hoping that Halloween Kills will hit theaters on October 16th, 2020, and won’t be pushed back due to COVID-19. Given that the film wrapped production more than six months ago, we’re confident that Blumhouse will be able to stick to their original release plan. From what we’ve heard so far about the pic, it promises to be an intense experience, and one that ups the violence and brutality from the 2018 film.

Tell us, though, did you take part in the Halloween rewatch this weekend? As ever, let us know what you thought of the event in the comments down below.