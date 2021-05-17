Henry Cavill Reportedly Not Interested In DCEU Role Right Now

Henry Cavill is reportedly not interested in furthering his DC career at this stage. Fans have been hoping that they haven’t seen the last of the British actor as Superman in the DCEU, but the signs aren’t looking good. Warner Bros. is moving forward with a reboot of the Man of Steel, suggesting Cavill is either out as Clark Kent or his importance in the franchise will at least be greatly diminished. And having been treated this way, it seems the star is looking to take his talents elsewhere.

Tipster Daniel Richtman has shared a new rumor claiming that WB has reached out to Cavill to talk about his DCEU role, but their efforts haven’t come to anything as the actor is apparently not interested right now. This follows on from Richtman’s previous claim that Cavill was upset with the studio over the news of the Superman reboot, which came out on his birthday, leading his loyal fans to call for a boycott of the movie.

The actor recently obliquely addressed all the speculation about where his career is going next on social media, playing down any talk that there’s trouble brewing behind the scenes. “Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I am happy in love, and in life.”

It’s certainly true that he’s not struggling for work. Cavill has a strong partnership with Netflix at this point, seeing as he’s already completed filming on The Witcher season 2 and is preparing to return for the Enola Holmes sequel. There are also rumors that he could switch over to the Marvel universe, as Kevin Feige and co. are apparently eyeing him up for another superhero role.

It sounds like a Superman return isn’t totally off the cards, then, but it remains to be seen whether Henry Cavill and the studio can bury the hatchet and come to some kind of agreement.