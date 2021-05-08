Henry Cavill Reportedly Made A Lot Of Enemies By Not Doing Shazam! Cameo

The story of Henry Cavill’s cameo in Shazam!, or more accurately lack thereof, has been the subject of much chatter over the years. Director David F. Sandberg clearly doesn’t hold any grudges over having to end his movie shooting a stunt double from the neck down, and even trolled fans wondering why the DCEU’s canonical Superman never made his presence felt on set.

Naturally, in the wake of Cavill being continually sidelined by Warner Bros. and DC Films over the last few years, there’s been talk that it’s a personal thing. Insider Grace Randolph in particular has pushed the narrative that the actor has a likeability problem behind the scenes and refused to play the Hollywood political game, and his refusal to appear in Shazam! unless he was paid big money and got to choose the director for a potential Man of Steel 2 was one of the driving forces behind the studio rebooting Superman without him. Randolph has now doubled down by claiming that Cavill made a lot of enemies by not showing up in the film, as you can see below.

And as for #HenryCavill unfollowing WB & DC today it's hard to sympathize with the only main cast member who didn't support the #SnyderCut back in Nov 2019 & who made a lot of enemies by not doing that #Shazam cameo, etc. I hope he learned from this, & gets cast as #JamesBond — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 7, 2021

We should point out that Cavill unfollowing the social media accounts in question has since largely been debunked, and you’d imagine WB could have exercised a contractual option and essentially forced him to appear in Shazam! even if he was against the idea. The comic book adaptation also shot while the actor was sandwiched in between Mission: Impossible – Fallout reshoots in the United Arab Emirates and pre-production for The Witcher in Hungary, so scheduling may have played a part as well.

Randolph might have a decent enough track record with DC-related scoops on occasion, but let’s not forget her infamous Twitter battle over Birds of Prey where she argued over cut scenes and dropped storylines with Cathy Yan, the person who actually directed the spinoff, so it’s best to take the Shazam! speculation with a pinch of salt.