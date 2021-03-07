Henry Cavill Reportedly Talking With Disney About New Roles

It’s only been nine days since it was first announced that J.J. Abrams was producing a Superman reboot with a script from Ta-Nehisi Coates, but already it’s getting exhausting wading through the reams of rumor and speculation swirling around Warner Bros. and DC Films’ current incumbent of the spandex costume.

Henry Cavill has maintained complete radio silence ever since the new first broke, with the actor currently busy shooting Season 2 of The Witcher for Netflix, which has suffered its fair share of setbacks due to the continued effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. At various points we’ve heard stories of his refusal to cameo in Shazam!, alleged lack of likeability behind the scenes, his desire to continue playing a superhero of some description which may or may not be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Britain, and that’s just the tip of the hypothetical iceberg.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the 37 year-old is in talks with Disney about potentially signing on to join the Mouse House’s empire, although the tipster doesn’t divulge any further details. As one of the most prolific purveyors of film and television content in Hollywood, with a string of subsidiaries and major franchises under the umbrella, it’s impossible to even try and deduce where the DCEU’s Clark Kent could show up, should he indeed pitch up in the house that Walt built.

Henry Cavill actually made his feature debut in a Disney production, although 2002’s The Count of Monte Cristo was handled by the now defunct Beuna Vista imprint. The only projects on his upcoming schedule are The Witcher‘s sophomore run and the mysterious one he’s been teasing on social media, so it’s really anybody guess as to what his next move is going to be.