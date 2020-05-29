Henry Cavill’s Next DCEU Appearance Reportedly Revealed

Following the huge announcement that the Snyder Cut of Justice League was finally in the works and on the way to HBO Max, there’s been even more good news for DCEU fans with the reveal that after much speculation surrounding his future as part of the franchise, Henry Cavill’s Superman has been officially confirmed to appear in multiple upcoming movies.

However, Cavill’s Big Blue Boy Scout won’t be getting that long-awaited Man of Steel sequel that many have been hoping for – at least, not yet – but will instead show up to lend support in several of the shared universe’s upcoming projects. On one hand, fans are thrilled that Warner Bros. and the actor have finally come to an agreement to extend his run under the costume, but at the same time, it seems a little strange that the studio appear to have so little interest in making any more standalone Superman movies given that he’s one of their two most recognizable marquee names.

There’ve already been rumors that Cavill would make his next appearance in Shazam! 2 given that the hero’s cameo at the end of the first installment had a stunt double under the suit. And while that may still happen, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us weeks ago that the actor was likely returning as Superman, and also that the Snyder Cut would be an HBO Max exclusive long before it was confirmed – that his next DCEU appearance will be in the post-credits scene of Black Adam.

Of course, star Dwayne Johnson has already teased the prospect of the title antihero facing off against Superman, and with the character largely unknown to audiences unfamiliar with comic book history, using Cavill’s return as one of the world’s most iconic superheroes would instantly generate huge interest in a tease for a Black Adam sequel that already looks set to do big business by having the biggest movie star on the planet making his debut in the genre.