Henry Cavill’s ‘Voltron’ live-action movie hits the devoted fan base jackpot by adding ANOTHER wronged action star to its cast

While fans were already chuffed about Henry Cavill being cast in Voltron, their excitement reached hysteria when it was recently revealed that Alba Baptista has also joined the ensemble of the highly anticipated live-action remake.

For context, Cavill stans were sent into overdrive earlier this year when the actor — whom many believe was mistreated by DC studios after he was dismissed from his long-running role as Superman — was tipped to lead the cast of Voltron. Now, Baptista, known for her role in Netflix’s Warrior Nun, has also joined the cast as an actress with an equally diehard fan base, who likewise believe she was wronged by a former project.

Presenting the next generation of Voltron. #VoltronMovie pic.twitter.com/Gn9HZSmSDF — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) November 26, 2024

Back in 2022, tens of thousands of Warrior Nun fans petitioned to revive the superhero drama series after it was unceremoniously axed by Netflix, a loss that felt akin to Cavill’s equally abrupt departure from his beloved role as Superman. Naturally, the Voltron-led reunion of two actors once exiled from their comic book projects has come as a welcome surprise to legions of fans, with the full cast reveal for Voltron causing shockwaves on social media.

“Warrior Nun rising action star,” one X user wrote in response to Baptista’s casting, “Alongside Henry Cavill to boot.” Others reveled in the fact that the actress is staying “booked and busy” after her role in Warrior Nun, or declared that “multiple chills have gone down my spine” as a result of the pair’s casting. Of course, fans also expressed excitement around Voltron’s broader cast, since Baptista was one of three new names announced to be joining the ensemble.

multiple chills have gone down my spine im hypothermic https://t.co/eITw2QHGxG — foggy’s legal assistant (@STEVEMILF) November 26, 2024

Samson Kayo and Tharanya Tharan were also revealed in the cast, alongside already announced names like Cavill, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Rita Ora, and John Kim. While that’s an ensemble starry enough to warrant its own constellation (and one promising enough to recoup Cavill and Baptista’s comic book losses), the exact details around which characters each actor will play have not yet been revealed. We do know that the live-action movie, based on the longrunning ‘80s anime series of the same name, will be helmed by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber, and is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

HENRY CAVILL Y ALBA BAPTISTA 🛐 https://t.co/b1V1xw5dNt — Mår • ʍօօղ ժɾąցօղ 🐉☽ (@DameObsidian) November 26, 2024

The live-action Voltron was co-written by Thurber and Ellen Shanman. Speaking of the film at a recent appearance (per Deadline), Thurber said he wants to “make sure that we stay true to the heart and the spirit of Voltron” with the remake and promised to “introduce an entirely new generation of pilots.” For her part, Baptista responded to news of her casting on social media with a simple “BOOM CHAKALAKA.”

While Voltron presents a new comic book venture for Cavill in the wake of his Superman departure, he has stretched those superhero acting muscles elsewhere in recent months, after making a cameo appearance as a Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine. Cavill and Baptista’s Voltron casting marks the most recent instance of fans being pleasantly surprised by news of an upcoming reboot of an animated series.

MOTHER BOOKED AND BUSY WE LOVE TO SEE IT ✨ https://t.co/nAk3Ll8QPL pic.twitter.com/nQ5N2YZFtB — B #SaveWarriorNun (@karensmyidol) November 26, 2024

Earlier this week, Lilo & Stitch fans had their fears about the imminent live-action movie remake quelled with the release of the first teaser trailer, which won many viewers over despite their initial hesitations. Between that and Voltron, perhaps the era of live-action reboot fatigue is finally over… though I still think the Moana remake is coming a little too soon.

